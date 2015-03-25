Expecting Election Day Riots Is Racist

So last night, we talked about how police in urban centers of the country are bracing for violent unrest, just in case a) Obama loses and riots break out in cities like Detroit and Oakland, or b) Obama wins and riots break out in cities like Detroit and Oakland.

So let me get this straight: No matter what happens, we should expect blacks to riot. If this isn't racist, then call me David Duke in a sundress.

Think about it: We freely assume that no matter what happens with the election, whites, Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans and our outspoken friends from Trinidad and Tobago will go about their business.

But African-Americans? Expectations are so low that we're placing rush orders on riot helmets.

The sordid message that blacks cannot control their behavior is something you'd expect from the KKK or maybe airport security agents who've tangled with Cynthia McKinney.

But this racist idea actually lurks just as prominently in the minds of the left. Witness the liberal commentator Fatimah Ali of the Philadelphia Daily News, who recently wrote, "If McCain wins, look for a full-fledged race and class war..."

Nice.

Sure, it's a ridiculous mentality, born out of liberal guilt and a sizable dose of stupidity, but it's no longer something to laugh about when the cops accept it.

For that reason, on election night, I'm renting every season of "Sex and the City" and curling up with a gallon of Thin Mint. What can I say, these thighs aren't going to inflate themselves.

And if you disagree with me, then you sir are worse than Hitler.

Greg Gutfeld hosts "Red Eye with Greg Gutfeld" weekdays at 3 a.m. ET. Send your comments to: redeye@foxnews.com