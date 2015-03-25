'Exorcist''s Linda Blair Doing Independent Film

Linda Blair (search) has been turning heads in this small central Pennsylvania town. Blair, best known for her role as a demonically possessed 12-year-old in 1973's "The Exorcist" (search), is working on an independent film written, produced and directed by Lewisburg natives Todd G. Beiber and Juliana Brafa.

She plays a social worker who is helping a young woman escape from her violent boyfriend in the psychological thriller titled, "All Is Normal" (search).

Beiber and Brafa, who have collaborated on several short films, sent Blair a copy of the screenplay after meeting her at a film festival last year.

"They were very persistent," Blair said, laughing. "They didn't stop writing or calling."

The 46-year-old actress said she was proud of appearing in "The Exorcist," but had little to do with how it turned out.

"I didn't create it," she said. "I'm proud, but I have so much left to accomplish in my life."

Beiber and Brafa said they were thrilled to work with Blair on their first full-length movie.

"I didn't think we expected to grow as much as we have in the last five days," Beiber said Tuesday. "It's going to benefit us for the rest of lives to have the experience working with Linda."