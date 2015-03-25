Ex-Gov to Run for Calif. Attorney General

Former governor Jerry Brown (search) has filed paperwork indicating he intends to run for state attorney general in 2006.

Brown, a former California secretary of state, three-time presidential candidate, U.S. Senate candidate and Oakland mayor, filed the papers last week that are a prerequisite for campaign fund-raising, the Los Angeles Times reported in Tuesday editions.

"I'd bring creativity and innovation to that office. I have a lot to give," Brown told the Times, which contacted him in London.

The 66-year-old Democrat served as governor from 1975 to 1983. His father, Edmund G. "Pat" Brown, served two terms as state attorney general from 1951 to 1958, followed by two terms as governor from 1959 to 1967.

At least four other candidates, inlcuding three Republicans, also have filed to run for attorney general's office, now held by Democrat Bill Lockyer (search), who is term-limited.

