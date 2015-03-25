ESPN Reverses Ban on New York Post Writers After Nude Pic Feud

ESPN has reconsidered its decision to ban New York Post writers from its airwaves after the newspaper printed images from a videotape showing ESPN reporter Erin Andrews nude in a hotel room.

The network issued the ban last week.

The Post was one of several newspapers and TV networks that published or aired images from the video, which Andrews' attorney says was shot without her knowledge. Andrews plans to seek criminal charges and file civil lawsuits against the person who shot the video and anyone who publishes the material, attorney Marshall Grossman said.

On Friday, ESPN spokesman Chris LaPlaca said the network believes the writers had nothing to do with how Andrews was treated and nothing would be gained by keeping them off the air.

In the video, Andrews is seen primping her hair and putting on her makeup.

Video and screen grabs of Andrews first surfaced on the Internet under the title "Hot naked blonde who looks a lot like a sports blogger favorite in her hotel room," according to the sports-and-gossip Web site Deadspin.

The site on which the images first appeared didn't identify the woman as Andrews, whom Playboy calls "America's Sexiest Sportscaster."

The New York Post is a newspaper owned by News Corp, the same company that owns FOX News.