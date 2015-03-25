Enterprising Buyers to Bid on Star Trek Items at Christie's

Christie's: the final frontier. Memorabilia of the Star Trek television shows and movies are on a mission this October — to fetch the highest prices they can at auction.

Marking the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking science fiction series, Christie's will be auctioning off more than 1,000 lots of material taken from the archives of CBS Paramount Television.

The items, including costumes, props, model ships and weapons, come from all the Star Trek television series and films.

Among the memorabilia will be a Starfleet uniform worn by William Shatner's Captain James T. Kirk in "Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan," with a pre-sale estimate of $7,000 - $9,000 and a Starfleet jumpsuit worn by Patrick Stewart's Captain Jean-Luc Picard, estimated at $8,000 - $12,000.