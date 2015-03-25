Eminem Threatens to Leak Nude Photos of Mariah Carey

Rapper Eminem claims he has nude photos of pop queen Mariah Carey – and he’s threatening to leak them.

The rapper and the diva have been engaged in a war of words for some time now, years after their brief rumored romance back in 2001. But in a new song called “The Warning,” Eminem spills very intimate details of the alleged relationship and threatens to expose additional pictures and voice mail messages if she and husband Nick Cannon don’t back off.

The song was a response to Carey’s song and video “Obsessed,” in which she dresses up as a man who appears to be Eminem. The songbird calls the rapper “delusional” for insinuating that the two slept together on his track “Bagpipes for Baghdad.” In the video for “Obsessed,” the Eminem look-a-like eventually gets hit by a bus while trying to snap a picture of Carey.

Cannon has previously slammed the rapper for being “obsessed” with his wife.