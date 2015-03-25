Election Calendar: Texas

General Election Day is Nov. 2, 2004, for presidential and congressional elections and many state elections. Each state, however, has its own primary schedule:

TEXAS

• Electoral votes: 34

(270 electoral votes out of a total 538 needed to win general election)

• Democratic delegates: 232

• Republican delegates: 138

Important Dates:

March 9, 2004: Presidential and state primary election

Past Results:

Polling Places:

To find your polling place, contact your county registrar of voters. For a list of voter registrars, click here.

Web site: http://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/index.shtml