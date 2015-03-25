Dwarf Tells Court Burglary Is Only Career Choice for Man His Size

Dwarf burglar Lee Kildare defended his life as a small-time crook Thursday in a British court — saying it was the "only career option" for a man his size.

The 3-foot-11-inch thief — convicted this week of robbing a house for scrap metal — said he struggled to get a normal job in a “tall man’s world.”

But he bragged that in the criminal world, he is a big noise and other crooks come to him for help.

“I’ve been burgling houses for years. I choose to do it — no one forces me,” Kildare, 22, said. “In fact, it’s what I have to do for money because I couldn’t get a normal job. It’s a tall man’s world.

“I have shoplifted in the past and it is easy as no one would ever suspect me. I normally get away with it because of my height.”

The Sun reported on Wednesday that he was used by a gang to plunder empty houses for copper and other metal to sell to junk yards.

Kildare was given a 12-month community order with supervision, and put on a three-month curfew between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The court heard he committed the burglary in May — just hours after being given a conditional discharge for a similar offense.

Click here to read more on this story from The Sun.