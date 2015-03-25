Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update March 25, 2015

Dwarf Tells Court Burglary Is Only Career Choice for Man His Size

By | The Sun

Dwarf burglar Lee Kildare defended his life as a small-time crook Thursday in a British court — saying it was the "only career option" for a man his size.

The 3-foot-11-inch thief — convicted this week of robbing a house for scrap metal — said he struggled to get a normal job in a “tall man’s world.”

But he bragged that in the criminal world, he is a big noise and other crooks come to him for help.

“I’ve been burgling houses for years. I choose to do it — no one forces me,” Kildare, 22, said. “In fact, it’s what I have to do for money because I couldn’t get a normal job. It’s a tall man’s world.

“I have shoplifted in the past and it is easy as no one would ever suspect me. I normally get away with it because of my height.”

The Sun reported on Wednesday that he was used by a gang to plunder empty houses for copper and other metal to sell to junk yards.

Kildare was given a 12-month community order with supervision, and put on a three-month curfew between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The court heard he committed the burglary in May — just hours after being given a conditional discharge for a similar offense.

Click here to read more on this story from The Sun.