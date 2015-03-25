Drew Peterson Murder Trial Will Not Be Moved, Judge Says

A judge denied a request Friday to move the murder trial of former Bolingbrook, Ill., police sergeant Drew Peterson.

Judge Stephen White said Friday that Peterson can get a fair trial in Will County.

Peterson's attorney, Joel Brodsky, had argued that pretrial publicity had tainted the local jury pool.

Peterson has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the 2004 death of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, whose body was found in a dry bathtub.

Brodsky is also seeking to have the new Illinois hearsay law declared unconstitutional.

White said he'd rule on that motion later Friday.

Prosecutors say the law would allow Savio to "testify from the grave" by admitting into evidence her past statements that she believed Peterson wanted her dead.