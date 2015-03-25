Drew Carey Engaged to Culinary School Grad

Drew Carey has finally found Ms. Right.

Carey, the new host of "The Price Is Right," got engaged to Nicole Jaracz, a recent graduate of culinary school, on Tuesday, said his spokeswoman, Christina Papadopoulos.

"It will be the first marriage for both. No date for a wedding has been set yet," said Papadopoulos, adding that Carey and his bride-to-be are "very happy and excited about their future together."

No further details were provided.

Carey, 49, will debut as host of the CBS game show on Monday. The comedian starred in his own ABC sitcom and also hosted the game shows "Power of 10" and "Whose Line is It Anyway?"

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Carey called "The Price Is Right" the perfect gig.

"It's like meeting the right girl," he said. "This is a really good fit. I'm really comfortable here and it seems like I should have been doing this a long time ago."