Dr. Oscar's Predictions: Best Animated Film
Nominees:
Bolt
Kung-Fu Panda
WALL-E
Prediction: WALL-E
Chance of winning: 95%
WALL-E received rave reviews, big box office and five other nominations. There’s virtually no chance of it losing.
