Dr. Oscar's Predictions: Best Animated Film

By Tariq Khan, | Fox News

Nominees:

Bolt

Kung-Fu Panda

WALL-E

Prediction: WALL-E

Chance of winning: 95%

WALL-E received rave reviews, big box office and five other nominations. There’s virtually no chance of it losing.

