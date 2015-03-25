DoD to Resumes Education Grants to Military Spouses

The Defense Department says it will partially resume a grant program that pays for college classes and career training for military spouses, who were outraged when the program was abruptly halted last month.

Tommy T. Thomas, the Defense Department official who oversees the grants, said Thursday payments will resume next week for more than 136,00 military spouses already enrolled. He said officials failed to notify spouses in a timely manner when the program was halted Feb. 16, after an enrollment spike threatened to overwhelm the program's budget.

The program started a year ago offering up to $6,000 for military spouses to get college degrees and job training.

The Defense Department will not take new grant applications until it decides on a long-term plan for the program.