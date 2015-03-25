Dixie Chick Natalie Maines Has Baby

Dixie Chicks lead singer Natalie Maines (search) gave birth to a baby boy, her second son with husband Adrian Pasdar, the group's Web site announced Friday.

Beckett Finn Pasdar (search) was born July 14. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

"Mother and baby are doing fine," the Web site said.

The couple's first child, Slade, is 3 years old.

Pasdar is an actor who has appeared in movies and in a recurring role on the TV show "Judging Amy."

The Chicks' hits include "Landslide," "Ready to Run" and "Wide Open Spaces."