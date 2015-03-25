Divers Search for Missing Infant in California Lake

Divers are searching a Berkeley park lake for an 8-month-old boy after his mother was found shot to death near the water.

The Alameda County Search and Rescue Team spent Saturday probing Aquatic Park after the body of Zoelina Williams was found near the water early Friday.

Authorities began searching for her son, Jashon, after relatives reported him missing.

Berkeley police have arrested 38-year-old Curtis Martin of Oakland in connection with the woman's killing. Police say Martin may have been driving both mother and child from Oakland to Vallejo.

No motive has been revealed.