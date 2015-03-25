Dispute on Facebook Leads to Pa. High School Shooting, Police Say

Police say a dispute on Facebook led to a shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that critically injured two men and wounded a 17-year-old girl.

Police Lt. John Walker says about 40 people, mostly teen girls, gathered for a fight outside Bartram High School on Thursday night.

Walker says rival groups of girls from different neighborhoods were involved in a conflict on Facebook before the shooting. At least 15 shots were fired from two handguns after the brawl started.

Police say two men, ages 19 and 22, were in critical condition after being shot in the back. The girl was hit in the buttocks, treated and released.

Walker is not elaborating on the exact nature of the dispute.