Disney's Sweeney Tops Powerful Women List

Disney's Anne Sweeney is the most powerful woman in Hollywood. So says The Hollywood Reporter, which released its Power 100 list of the top women in entertainment Monday.

Sweeney, president of Disney-ABC Television Group and co-chair of media networks for the Walt Disney Co., has held the top spot for two consecutive years.

Judy McGrath, chairman and CEO of MTV Networks, was ranked second and Stacey Snider, chairman of Universal Pictures, was third.

Rounding out the top five were Amy Pascal, vice chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment and chairman of its Motion Picture Group, and Nancy Tellem, president of the CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment Group.

Oprah Winfrey, ranked No. 8, was the only performer on the list.

The list will be published in The Hollywood Reporter's 14th annual Women in Entertainment Power 100 issue on Dec. 6.