Did Pregnant Anna Nicole Get Methadone?

This is a partial transcript from "On the Record," February 15, 2007, that has been edited for clarity.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, HOST: Did a very pregnant Anna Nicole Smith get methadone? The website TMZ.com has an alarming new report tonight. A short time ago we spoke with the TMZ's managing editor, Harvey Levin.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

VAN SUSTEREN: Nice to see you, Harvey.

HARVEY LEVIN, TMZ.COM: Hi Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: Harvey, according to TMZ.com, your website, August 25, something very important happened in Anna Nicole Smith's life. What was it?

LEVIN: She was prescribed methadone, Greta. What happened is there's a doctor in L.A. who has been dealing with her, his name is Dr. Kapoor and he prescribed methadone to her and he used a phony name, an alias that Anna Nicole used, Michelle Chase. And pharmacy then sent it over to the Bahamas. And again, this was 13 days before she gave birth.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, now we've put a picture up on the screen that we've taken off the website. Now, we believe that to be the doctor — are you certain that that's the picture of the doctor?

LEVIN: If that's the one on the website, that's the doctor, Greta. He was actually friendly with her. He actually was in a car with her during the gay pride parade in 2005 and that's where we got the picture.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. After reading on your website about the doctor we made a call to the California Medical Board. They confirm that they're looking into this. Is that right, Harvey?

LEVIN: Yeah, we spoke with them yesterday and they are indeed. Again, we got the actual prescription forms that the doctor used and there are some real problems with using a phony name, sending a controlled substance like that and especially, you know, given the fact he has given interviews saying that she wasn't on any kind of dangerous drug while she was pregnant and apparently that's not true and he's the one who prescribed it.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, we tried calling him and apparently he — someone from my office did, and hung up on us or some — or whoever answered the phone for him. Have you had any luck trying to reach this doctor?

LEVIN: Yeah, I got him yesterday before we published the story and he did the same thing with me. He said, "no comment." And then I said, "Look, you know, we've got these prescription forms and it shows that you prescribe methadone under a phony name" and he hung up on me.

VAN SUSTEREN: What kind of doctor is he?

LEVIN: Well, he graduated from the Boston University School of Medicine, I believe it was in 1996, but what's interesting is we found an advertisement that he put on a website looking for an assistant in his office and he described himself in part as somebody who practiced "entertainment medicine." Never heard of that one.

VAN SUSTEREN: I guess unless you mean entertainment maybe mean drugs, I say tongue-in-cheek, but certainly...

LEVIN: Interesting.

VAN SUSTEREN: That's certainly an interesting area of medicine. I'm sure a lot of doctors watching will write in and have something to say.

All right, now, another thing TMZ is reporting that is apparently there is a new potential father, at least someone who claims to be the father. What's the latest on that?

LEVIN: This is crazy. I got a letter today, Greta, from a prison in California and it was from a guy named Mark Hatton who was arrested and convicted for making terrorist threats against Anna Nicole. He was in a brief relationship with her and we have photographs of the two of them. They were indeed together for a time. He told me in this letter that Anna Nicole asked him for a sperm sample while they were together and that he believes that she may have artificially inseminated herself and that he could be the father and he wants DNA testing.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, are the photographs you're talking about, are they on TMZ.com?

LEVIN: Yes they are. This was a bizarre story. When I was producing Celebrity Justice, we actually covered this trial. And he's got tattoos of Anna Nicole all over him, on his back, I believe his leg. We have that on as well. I mean the guy is unstable, but what's interesting, Greta, is that there's a magazine article coming out next week where a reporter is saying that Anna Nicole talked about artificial insemination with him and that he has this on an audio tape, so this case gets just weirder and weirder.

VAN SUSTEREN: It certainly does. Do you know if Anna Nicole still has a home in California?

LEVIN: She does. She has a house in Studio City.

VAN SUSTEREN: A big house? I mean did she live like a very rich woman? Because, you know, there's so much controversy about whether she had money, didn't have money, she certainly was waiting for money.

LEVIN: Yeah, she was definitely waiting for money. And I've seen an e-mail chain, Greta, where she was desperate for money, waiting for, you know, this Marshall boat to come in. But she needed money, there's no doubt about it, and it seemed like she glommed on to lots of guys who had it, guys that she thought might help her.

VAN SUSTEREN: What about what Howard K. Stern? We've been trying to dig up information about him, Harvey, and he's almost invisible in a lot of ways.

LEVIN: He really is. I mean he's a really shadowy kind of figure. Even when he was in L.A. before all of this craziness started, when he was representing her, it was difficult to get to him. I mean I've spoken with him, you know, a number of times before all of this happened, but he is — he was always kind of in her shadow, but who Howard Stern is, the person, it's really difficult to say. He always seemed like a kind of hanger-on with her. And there are a lot of people who believe that he never had a romantic relationship with her.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, for more information on this, TMZ.com, also those pictures. And Harvey, always nice to see you. Thank you, Harvey.

LEVIN: Good seeing you, Greta. See ya.

