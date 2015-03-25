DiCaprio to Produce Environment Film

He showed up at the Oscars in a hybrid car and lobbied loudly for worldwide access to clean water. Now actor-activist Leonardo DiCaprio is making a documentary about global environmental issues.

He has started production on "11th Hour," a feature-length film that explores global warming and offers solutions for restoring the planet's ecosystems, publicist Keleigh Thomas said Monday.

"Global warming is not only the No. 1 environmental challenge we face today, but one of the most important issues facing all of humanity," DiCaprio, 31, said in a statement.

The film is scheduled to be released in fall 2006, Thomas said.

DiCaprio, who earned an Oscar nomination for his role as Howard Hughes in 2004's "The Aviator," established the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998 to raise awareness about environmental issues.

The actor was also nominated for an Oscar for his role in 1993's "What's Eating Gilbert Grape."

He will collaborate on "11th Hour" with Tree Media Group founders Lelia Conners Petersen and Nadia Conners to produce, co-write and narrate the film.