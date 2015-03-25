Diane Keaton Drops F-Bomb on 'Good Morning America'

Diane Keaton dropped the F-bomb Tuesday morning on "Good Morning America."

Keaton was admiring Diane Sawyer's plump lips during an interview when she said she wished she had lips like Sawyer's, because then she wouldn't have to work on her own "[expletive] personality" and would be married by now.

Click here to see the video on TMZ.com

Both Keaton and Sawyer broke into laughter, and Keaton lightheartedly apologized for the "slip-up." Sawyer warned Keaton that her mother was going to wash her mouth out with soap.

The nation's top TV regulator said it would be difficult for the Federal Communications Commission to take action against ABC stations that aired "Good Morning America" when Keaton used the F-word, Reuters reported.

Last year's court decision that threw out the FCC's policy on "fleeting references" complicates any action the commission might want to take against the stations or the network, chairman Kevin Martin told reporters.

"Obviously the commission's pending litigation has impacted a whole host of issues, but I don't know enough about the details of this to see how it would be impacted," he said.

ABC News senior vice president Jeffrey Schneider said the network bleeped the word for the Central, Mountain and Pacific time zone feeds and regretted the incident.

"It was obviously unfortunate, and we were quick to correct it for subsequent feeds," he said, according to Reuters.

Known for her colorful and genuine personality, the 62-year-old's capricious fashion sense in "Annie Hall" consisting of vests, ties, baggy pants and clothing characteristic of menswear made her a fashion icon in the late 1970s.