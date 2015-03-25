Democratic Lawmaker's Novel Idea to Pass Health Care Reform

The news that is not White House approved...

Women Only, Please!

One Democratic lawmaker has proposed a novel way to overcome the roadblock that the Democrats have run into on the issue of health care.

Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter revealed her plan to the crowd gathered at a town hall meeting in Manchester over the weekend:

REP. CAROL SHEA-PORTER, D-N.H.: We go the ladies room, the Republican women and the Democratic women, and we just roll our eyes at what's being said out there. And the Republican women said when we were fighting over the health care bill, if we sent the men home we could get it done this week.

Yes, if only those pesky men would just disappear.

Shea-Porter, by the way, is the same woman who had to be forcibly removed from a George W. Bush town hall event by two police officers.

The Democrats must be so proud to have her on their team.

Transparency at DOJ

The Obama administration is turning its back on transparency yet again.

Remember Election Day 2008 when members of the New Black Panther Party were standing outside a Philadelphia polling place — one of them even carrying a nightstick? Thanks in part to Fox's coverage of the incident, the men were formally accused of voter intimidation.

But this summer the Justice Department dropped the charges against them with little explanation. That same Justice Department has now denied a request from The Washington Times to open the records related to the case.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee would like Attorney General Eric Holder to testify in the matter, but Democrats are blocking that request.

It certainly sounds like the Obama Justice Department has something to hide, now doesn't it?

What a Gentleman

Last week Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachman appeared on this program to comment on an exchange that she had with Pennsylvania Senator Arlen Specter.

In case you missed it, here is a portion of Senator Specter's controversial comments:

SEN. ARLEN SPECTER, D-PENN.: She said, "I voted for prosperity." Well, prosperity wasn't a bill. Wasn't a —

REP. MICHELE BACHMANN, R-MINN.: Well, why don't we make it a bill?

SPECTER: Now wait a minute. Don't interrupt me. I didn't interrupt you. Act like a lady.

BACHMANN: Well, I think I am a lady.

SPECTER: Well, I think you are too, that's why I'm treating you like one. But just don't interrupt me.

After staying silent on the subject for days, Benedict Arlen has finally apologized to the congresswoman. A spokesman for Bachman says, "He called her last night on her cell phone. He apologized for his comments and she accepted."

Maybe Arlen Specter will choose his words a bit more carefully next time, and perhaps even act like a gentleman.

Glaciergate

The Meltdown is brought to you by the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, better known as the IPCC.

You may remember that body's fraudulent claim that glaciers in the Himalaya Mountains would melt by 2035, leading to severe water shortages. Those claims turned out to be based on a couple of news stories, not serious scientific data.

Now the chief scientist behind that report is admitting why he included those unsubstantiated tidbits in the first place. Murari Lal told the London Daily Mail, "We thought that if we can highlight it, it will impact policymakers and politicians and encourage them to take some concrete action."

That's interesting, because according to the IPCC's Statement of Principles, "IPCC reports should be neutral with respect to policy."

But don't worry, the IPCC is not backing down. The body's president maintains, "Our procedure is robust."

Well, I'm sure that's the case.