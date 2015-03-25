Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 14, 2015

Delaware Health Officials Confirm Drug-Resistant H1N1 Case

By | Associated Press

DOVER, Del. – Delaware health officials say a case of drug-resistant swine flu has been confirmed in the state.

State health officials say they were notified by the federal Centers for Disease Control on Friday that testing found an anti-viral resistant case in Delaware. The sample was taken from a 52-year-old Kent County resident who died Nov. 7 following hospitalization. State health officials say the man had multiple underlying health conditions.

The CDC says less than 1 percent of swine flu cases have been found to be resistant to Tamiflu, one of several anti-viral medications used to treat influenza.