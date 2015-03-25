December 12

See you weeknights in the No Spin Zone at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET!

Tonight, "The O'Reilly Factor" is on ...

Must see police TV! San Francisco cops are caught "acting" on camera and it could cost them their jobs! But is it fair? We'll hear from both sides...

Then, California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has announced that he will not grant clemency to former Crips gang co-founder Stanley Tookie Williams. We'll have the latest on the case as the clock ticks down to Willams' scheduled execution tomorrow morning at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Also, why is one communist group urging Americans to shout down President Bush when he delivers his State of the Union Address next year? What's going on here? Why did the group pay for a major ad in today's New York Times?

Plus, should the age of consent for children to have sex with adults be lowered ? Believe it or not, some folks are advocating that we do just that. Why?

And later, anti-Muslim riots in what we usually think of as the sunny land down under: Australia. Wait till you hear what's been going on in Sydney.

These stories and much more including a brand new edition of Bill's world famous "Talking Points Memo" and "The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day".

