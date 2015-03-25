Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 14, 2015

Dean Luncheon Snowballs Into Fight

By | Associated Press

Officially home from the campaign trail, Howard Dean (search) has replaced hurling criticism at his opponents with lobbing snowballs at his staff.

A day after abandoning his bid for the Democratic nomination, the former Vermont governor hosted a lunch on Thursday in South Burlington, Vt., for workers and volunteers at his campaign headquarters.

The group later ventured outdoors to pose for some parting photographs. While Dean stood smiling, someone threw a snowball at him. Competitive as ever, Dean returned fire and a full-fledged snowball fight broke out for a few minutes before the photo session resumed.