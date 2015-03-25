Dean Luncheon Snowballs Into Fight

Officially home from the campaign trail, Howard Dean (search) has replaced hurling criticism at his opponents with lobbing snowballs at his staff.

A day after abandoning his bid for the Democratic nomination, the former Vermont governor hosted a lunch on Thursday in South Burlington, Vt., for workers and volunteers at his campaign headquarters.

The group later ventured outdoors to pose for some parting photographs. While Dean stood smiling, someone threw a snowball at him. Competitive as ever, Dean returned fire and a full-fledged snowball fight broke out for a few minutes before the photo session resumed.