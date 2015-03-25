Dean Announces Dates for 2008 Dems Convention

The 2008 Democratic National Convention will be held from Monday, Aug. 25 through Thursday, Aug. 28 after the Summer Olympics in Beijing, Democratic chairman Howard Dean (search) announced Friday.

Democrats will decide where they will hold the the convention sometime after the 2006 midterm elections, party spokesman Josh Earnest said. Dean will appoint a committee to consider bids from various cities and come up with a recommendation, Earnest said.

The Summer Olympics in Beijing are set to start Aug. 8 and run for about two weeks.

Republicans have not yet announced the dates of their 2008 national convention and don't expect to announce them anytime soon. They will pick a site selection committee in January, said GOP spokeswoman Tracey Schmitt.