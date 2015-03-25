Daylight-Saving Time Returns Sunday

The good news is an extra hour of sunlight every day just as spring begins to bloom. And the bad news isn't that bad, just an hour's less sleep or a curtailed night of revelry.

Pushing the clock forward by 60 minutes during the wee hours of Sunday — at 2 a.m. local time, officially — signals daylight-saving time and, unofficially, an end to winter.

Residents of some parts of the country can ignore the changes. Daylight-saving time isn't observed in Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Daylight-saving time ends Oct. 29.

President Bush has signed a law changing the dates of daylight-saving time, effective in 2007. Then, daylight time will start three weeks earlier, March 11, and will end one week later, Nov. 4.