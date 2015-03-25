'Dancing With the Stars' Competitor John O'Hurley and Wife Have Son

"Dancing With the Stars" competitor John O'Hurley and his wife, Lisa, have welcomed their first child, a boy, the actor's spokeswoman, Liza Anderson, confirmed Thursday.

The baby, named William Dylan, was born Wednesday in Los Angeles and weighed 7 pounds, Anderson told The Associated Press.

Anderson said the couple, who were married in 2004, "couldn't be more thrilled."

The 52-year-old actor is known for his role as catalog king J. Peterman on the long-running "Seinfeld" TV sitcom.

Hurley and his professional dance partner finished second to "General Hospital" star Kelly Monaco and her partner in ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," but later triumphed in a viewer-judged rematch.