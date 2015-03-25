Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Gets $2.3M Federal Grant

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is getting a $2.3 million federal grant to fix one of its runways.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that construction is expected to start in early January and will include repairing concrete slabs and joints on the 13,400-foot runway.

The work will improve safety by making it less likely that debris can develop on the runway surface, the agency said.

Money for the project came from the stimulus package that Congress approved in February.

The FAA said it received $1.1 billion from the stimulus program to spend at airports nationwide, and has committed funding to 360 projects.