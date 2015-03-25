Expand / Collapse search
Dad Murdered 7-Week-Old Son, Cops Say

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A St. Joseph man was charged in the death of his 7-week-old son.

Cmdr. Jim Connors of the St. Joseph Police Department said 52-year-old Ronny Rathman was charged Friday night with second-degree murder in the death of Donald Rathman.

Connors said Rathman was taken into custody Thursday evening after officers were called to a hospital on a report of child abuse. The baby was pronounced dead later that night.

Preliminary autopsy results show the child died from head trauma.