D.C. Sniper Mastermind to Be Executed by Lethal Injection

Convicted sniper John Allen Muhammad will die by lethal injection when he is executed next month.

Virginia Department of Corrections spokesman Larry Traylor says Muhammad declined to choose between lethal injection and electrocution, so under state law the method defaults to lethal injection.

Muhammad is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 10 for the October 2002 slaying of Dean Harold Meyers at a Manassas gas station during a string of shootings that left 10 people dead and three wounded in Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

Muhammad's teenage co-defendant Lee Boyd Malvo is serving a life sentence.

Muhammad's lawyers have asked the governor for clemency and plan to file an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court early next month.

