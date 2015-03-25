Expand / Collapse search
January 13, 2015

Crane Collapses in Massachusetts Shipyard, One Dead

By | Associated Press

QUINCY, MASS. – One person is dead after the leg of a giant crane collapsed at the Fore River Shipyard in Quincy.

The giant crane known as the Goliath was being dismantled in preparation to be shipped to Romania.

A mayoral aide says preliminary reports indicate that everyone else is accounted for in Thursday's accident and no other injuries have been reported.

A woman who answered the phone at the company dismantling the crane, Washington state-based Norsar LLC, had no comment.

The identity of the victim was not immediately available.

