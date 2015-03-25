Court Date Set for Buck in Vibe Brawl

A court date has been set for Young Buck (search) in connection with the brawl that erupted at the Vibe music awards (search) last week.

The rapper turned himself in to authorities in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday. He was arrested on one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. He is due in court on Dec. 20.

Buck was accused of stabbing a man who punched Dr. Dre as the rapper was about to receive a lifetime achievement award at the ceremony. Young Buck is currently free on $500,000 bail.

His lawyer says while videotape of the fight seems to show his client waving a knife around, he says "pictures may be deceiving."

Young Buck is signed to Dre's record label. Police are still looking for two other men who were seen on videotape holding knives during the ruckus.