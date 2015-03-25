Country's Leading Ladies Discuss Body Image, Confidence and Jessica Simpson!

Country music’s leading ladies are spilling the beans on diets, relationships and dealing with the pressures of fame – all while showing off their enviable figures.

Shape magazine caught up with LeAnn Rimes, Julianne Hough and Martina McBride for their July issue and the stars were all surprisingly candid about their personal lives.

And while they are all beautiful and at the top of their game professionally, the “Country’s Angels” also shared a concern for the body image of young women today.

“I’m concerned about young women and their self-esteem being based on what they see on TV or in magazines,” Hough said before McBride and Rimes both agreed.

PHOTOS: Click here for photos of LeAnn Rimes.

“I’m 26 and I’m still a little self-conscious about my looks," Rimes admitted. "When I was a kid, I had psoriasis over 80 percent of my body. Luckily, I’ve found a medicine that helps control it, but I never know when it will stop working or if I’ll have to deal with it again. It’s still a struggle, but as you get older, I think your perspective changes."

PHOTOS: Click here for photos of Julianne Hough.

All three also agreed that stars like Jessica Simpson are often unfairly criticized for gaining weight.

“Jessica got singled out, which isn’t fair,” McBride said. “What’s upsetting is that when you look through those tabloid magazines … it’s constant judging.”

Rimes – recently slammed for an alleged affair with co-star Eddie Cibrian – added that it can be “really hard” to face the scrutiny of fame.

“I’ve been in the public eye since I was 14, so I have a tough skin. It’s fine dragging me through the mud, but don’t drag my loved ones through it,” she said.

RELATED: To read the entire interview and for more health and beauty tips, visit Shape.com