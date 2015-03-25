Cops: Man Charged With Murder After Trying to Drown Wife

A Morris County man who allegedly tried to drown his wife in a bathtub last week is now charged with murder after she was declared dead Thursday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kleber Cordova initially was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after Eliana Torres was found unresponsive in their Morristown apartment Friday.

Authorities say Cordova allegedly held her head under water for several minutes. She was kept on life support so doctors could harvest her organs for donation.

Cordova initially told police his wife accidentally submerged herself as she took a bath before work.

But the couple's 8-year-old daughter told police her mother usually took showers — and did so at night. The girl also said she saw her parents struggling in the bathroom.