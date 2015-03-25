Cops: Drug Court Coordinator Sold Investigation Information to Dealers, Users

Columbia County narcotics investigators say the coordinator of the county drug court program sold drug investigation information to drug dealers and users. Emily Davis Cayton, 30, of Scappoose, has been arrested and initially charged with drug possession.

The case could go to a grand jury this week, Columbia County District Attorney Steve Atchison said. She is on paid administrative leave.

Investigators say they were tipped through their own informant system but are not sure how much information was leaked or what she may have been paid.

Investigators said they "sifted through the newly acquired information and built their case against Cayton" and watched her for several weeks.