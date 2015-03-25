Connecticut Police Dog Nabs Speedo-Wearing Robbery Suspect

A robbery suspect wearing only a Speedo-style swimsuit was arrested in East Hartford after a police dog tracked him down and bit him on the leg.

The Journal Inquirer of Manchester reported that the suspect was being held after his arrest Thursday on $50,000 bail. He was scheduled for arraignment Friday, but the result of that hearing was not immediately available.

Police said the suspect tried to steal several vehicles, and also took items from them. They said they spotted the man wearing the bathing suit and holding a tool box that had been burglarized from a truck.

Police said the man ran, but officers using a police dog found him hiding behind a car.

The 18-year-old suspect allegedly told police he'd been drinking heavily and smoking marijuana