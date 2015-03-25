Connecticut Man Claims Demonic Possession Made Him Vandalize Church

Milford police said a man is claiming he was possessed by "demonic forces" when he went on a vandalism spree last month, breaking eight church windows and spending the night in a cemetery.

Police arrested Benjamin Ruszkowski, 27, on Tuesday for allegedly punching out eight windows at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, the Connecticut Post reported on Thursday.

He is charged with first- and third- degree criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit first-degree criminal mischief, police said.

According to the Post, traces of blood were left on all but three of the church's smashed windows, indicating the windows were punched and not broken with some object.

Police began to suspect Ruszkowski early last month after a public disturbance in which the suspect allegedly was involved, the Post said.

Police spokesman Officer Vaughan Dumas said that while details on the incident were unknown, they involved the suspect "chanting in the streets."

Police said when they went to Ruszkowski's home to question him on July 11, they found his knuckles to be cut and swollen, the Post reported.

Ruszkowski allegedly said he had felt unconscious and compelled to punch the windows while demonic forces were inside him.

According to the warrant for his arrest as quoted in the Post, the suspect claimed that had he been able to "think with his own thoughts, he would not have punched the windows."

Ruszkowski told police he had intended to walk to Yale-New Haven Hospital's psychiatric ward but instead stopped in the Old Milford Cemetery across the street from the church where he fell asleep, according to the Post.

Ruszkowski was released on a promise to appear Sept. 2 in Milford Superior Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.