Confused Chicken Finds New Home

Little Truett, the wayward rooster who was hanging out at a restaurant featuring his cooked relatives, has found a new home.

As recently reported in Out There, the bewildered bird, named after the founder of the Chick-fil-A chicken chain, had become the mascot of a franchise in Bluffton, S.C., after he just showed up one day last month and wouldn't leave.

Employees, customers and local news crews took a liking to the little guy, making sure he got fed only from Chick-fil-A's non-poultry portion of the menu — biscuits, french fries, cole slaw and the like.

But now, after incidents in which "L.T." migrated to a nearby Lowe's, went missing and did a brief stint in the pound, the plucky clucker will live out the rest of his natural-born days on a farm, reports the Carolina Morning News of Beaufort, S.C.

"He's not going to go to Kentucky Fried Chicken or anything," Beaufort County Animal Control and Shelter director Susan Summerall told the newspaper.

At least one of his former colleagues at the Chick-fil-A (search), who offered a 20-sandwich reward when he went missing, is sad but knows he's in a better place.

"He was tired of the paparazzi," said manager David White. "As long as he's safe and happy. But we would take him back."

Two employees disagree.

"I wanted to adopt him," said Alison White, who added that the news L.T. had been adopted "broke my heart."

"We want him back," said Brittani Rogers. "It's not fair!"

Next Time Set It to 'Vibrate'

A Norwegian burglar thought he could quietly sneak in and out of a family's house early one morning — until his cell phone rang.

The family was woken up by the sound of a ringing phone at about 4:30 a.m. on July 2, reports the Aftenposten national newspaper.

When the homeowner walked into the living room, he saw a slight-statured young man running out the front door.

Nothing appeared to have been taken from the house south of Oslo. Police believe the burglar was able to squeeze through a window left open to let the cat in and out.

Airport Security Screeners Get Quite an Eyeful

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daryl Miller didn't make it through airport security because he couldn't keep his pants on.

Airport police said a security screener was waving a metal-detecting wand over Miller's pants area on Friday when Miller pulled his shorts down to his ankles. He wasn't wearing any underwear.

Miller then said, "There, how do you like your job," thus ending the screening, according to the police report. He was charged with indecent exposure and released on $300 bail.

"We've never had anybody do that before," said airport police Lt. Matt Christenson. "But it's not abnormal for people to become frustrated with the screening process."

Miller also became belligerent during the screening, Transportation Security Administration (search) officers told police.

One TSA employee also told police that Miller had a note inside a magazine in his bag with an expletive, and told a TSA employee "Oh yeah, it's for you" when asked who the note was directed at.

"This person exposed themself [sic] in a public area, a clear violation of the law, and we needed to take some action on that, otherwise everybody would be dropping their pants," Christenson said.

Man Loses Liberty, Family Jewels

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — A man who shot himself in the groin after drinking 15 pints of beer and stuffing a sawed-off shotgun down his trousers was jailed for five years Tuesday for illegal possession of a firearm.

David Walker, 28, underwent emergency surgery after the March 6 incident in Dinnington, northern England. Tests were continuing to learn if Walker would be left infertile, his lawyer Gulzar Syed said.

"He still feels quite severe pain," Syed told Sheffield Crown Court (search), adding that some pellets still were lodged in Walker's groin area.

Walker had admitted one charge of possession of a prohibited firearm at a previous hearing.

Prosecuting lawyer Andrew Hatton told the court Walker had gone home to get the shotgun after arguing in the pub with lifelong friend Stuart Simpson about whose turn it was to buy a beer.

As he was returning to the pub, which had closed by then, he accidentally fired the weapon.

"He had it shoved down his trousers," Hatton said. "After the shotgun had discharged he placed it in a rubbish bin and crawled back to his home."

Walker told officers he was so drunk he had no idea how he managed to shoot himself and why he had gone home for the gun.

Judge Robert Moore said recent legislation regarding banned weapons meant he had to impose the statutory five-year minimum sentence.

"The shooting of yourself is plainly an exceptional circumstance which is capable of reducing the sentence," Moore said. "But in this case, I am quite certain, it does not justify reducing it below the statutory minimum."

The Gas We Pass Can Reach Critical Mass

BLACKSVILLE, W.V. (AP) — Warning: smoking in the outhouse can be dangerous.

A portable outhouse exploded Tuesday after a man who was inside it lit a cigarette.

Emergency workers said the man was not severely injured and drove himself to Clay-Battelle Community Health Center (search). He was later transferred to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His name and condition were not available Wednesday.

The explosion, which occurred in Blacksville, resulted from a buildup of methane gas inside the toilet's chamber.

The methane did not "take too kindly" to the lit cigarette, said a spokeswoman for Monongalia Emergency Medical Services.

Man Survives Encounter; Not Sure About Fish

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — When residents of an Edmond neighborhood saw a bloodied man stumbling down the street, they thought he had been hit by a car, police said.

Instead, Derrick Simpson had apparently intentionally crashed his head through a fish aquarium, according to police spokeswoman Glynda Chu.

Simpson, 19, was taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center (search) in fair condition after the Sunday evening incident. He has since been released, said hospital spokesman Allen Poston.

Authorities are not sure what prompted the incident, Chu said.

"He was incoherent, mumbling about a fight and in and out of consciousness," Chu said.

"He had apparently been involved in an altercation earlier and that may have led to his actions," Chu said.

"It was very unusual, very bizarre."

Edmond firefighters and Emergency Medical Services Authority paramedics found Simpson bloodied and disoriented, said fire Maj. Tim Wheeler.

He was also "semiconscious and combative," Wheeler said.

Police went to Simpson's home where the shattered fish tank was found, Chu said.

