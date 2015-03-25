Condit's Whereabouts Before Chandra's Disappearance

Following is a timeline of Rep. Gary Condit's activities in the week leading up to Chandra Levy's disappearance. After the timeline was first reported on ABCNEWS.com on Thursday, Condit's office released a statement saying the information provided was in draft form and may have contained inaccuracies.

Levy was last seen on Monday, April 30, when she canceled her membership at a Washington health club. Times are in Eastern Time.

Saturday, April 28

7:30 p.m.: Carolyn Condit, the congressman's wife, arrives from California. Rep. Condit picks her up at the airport in a car, accompanied by a member of his staff. They go to a Xando coffee shop.

Sunday, April 29

Morning: Rep. Condit has brunch with his wife, and they go shopping in the Adams Morgan neighborhood where he keeps his Washington, D.C., residence.

Noon and thereafter: The Condits go to his office. They leave the office and take the subway to an Italian grocery in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, where they buy groceries. They go home and cook dinner.

Monday, April 30

Morning: Staff members pick Condit up for work.

11:30 a.m.: Condit goes to the White House for lunch.

1:30 p.m.: He heads back to his Capitol Hill office.

5:30 p.m.: Condit leaves work for home, where he eats dinner with his wife.

Tuesday, May 1

Morning: Condit rides with staff to the office.

12:30 p.m.: He meets with Vice President Cheney.

3:30 p.m.: He returns to his office for meetings and phone conversations with constituents.

5 p.m.: Condit has a doctor's appointment.

6:30 p.m.: Condit votes on the House floor.

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: He meets with a reporter at the Tryst restaurant in Adams Morgan.

Night: Condit and the wife stay home and eat dinner.

Wednesday, May 2

Morning: Condit rides into work with staff and attends Agriculture Committee and Select Intelligence Committee meetings.

11:30 a.m.: Condit casts votes on the House floor.

Noon: He has a meeting with the California congressional delegation.

2:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Condit is in a bipartisan meeting at the White House.

2:30 p.m.: He returns to the Intelligence Committee.

Afternoon: He casts votes on the House floor, meets with congressional leaders.

5:30 p.m.: Condit heads home for dinner with his wife.

Evening: The Condits go shopping at an "Off The Wall" store.

Thursday, May 3

9:30 a.m.: Condit checks into the office before heading off to an Agriculture Committee meeting.

10:30 a.m.: He has a conference call on California water issues before heading to the House floor.

Noon: Condit meets with Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

1 p.m.: Around this time, a staffer takes Mrs. Condit to the airport.

1:30 p.m.: Condit arrives for a Commerce Committee meeting on energy costs.

2:45 p.m.: Condit attends an Intelligence Committee meeting.

4 p.m. until midnight or later: Condit shuttles between his office and the House floor for budget votes.