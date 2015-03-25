Coming to America

One of the things that makes "Your World" the top-rated business show on prime-time cable is its optimism about America and about our free market.

Neil Cavuto and his team believe in the basic vitality and goodness of this country, and the fact that most people who succeed in America do so on the basis of their vitality and goodness.

Of course, the good guys don't always win. If you're a real creep, you may win in the short term. But chances are your reputation will catch up to you in the long run. In an open society, the truth eventually comes out.

Even when we focus on negative news — like immigration run amok — it's important to look beyond the immediate problems, as infuriating as they are, to what it says about America.

The reason we're having problems securing our borders, after all, is because we're such a great country. The economy is booming. Even with 11 million illegals scrambling for work, unemployment is at historic lows. This is about the only place in the world where people are literally dying to get in.

How many people are dying to get into Mexico, or dying to get into Cuba, or dying to get into Iran?

Ultimately what this immigration crisis shows is not how weak we are, but how strong we are.

David Asman hosts FOX News Channel's "Forbes on FOX" Saturdays at 11 a.m. ET