Colorado Councilwoman Resigns After Refusing to Remove Racist Joke From Web Site

A city councilwoman in Dacona, Colo., resigned after the mayor of the town said a joke she posted to a community blog was racist and asked her to remove it from the Web site, MyFox Colorado reported Friday.

The page-long joke, posted by Dacona city councilwoman Sandra Tucker, described the tale of a white male who has a "nightmare" in which he wakes up to discover that he "been turned" black, gay, Jewish and disabled. The joke uses terms such as "negro," "queer," and "fairy," and also pokes fun at orphans, Mexicans, Jews, HIV-positive patients, drug addicts and those with physical disabilities.

The punchline of the joke comes when the person having the nightmare also finds out he is a Democrat, a "fate worse" than being black or gay or having a disability.

Dacona Mayor Wade Carlson said the joke was offensive and asked Tucker to remove the joke from Tri-town.com , a message board serving the community. Tucker refused to remove the post, and instead resigned in protest.

Mayor Carlson told MyFoxColorado that he did not want Tucker to resign.

The forum moderator removed the post at the mayor's request, MyFoxColorado reported.

