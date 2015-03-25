Coalition Forces Kill 37 Militants in Afghanistan

Afghan and U.S.-led coalition forces killed 37 suspected militants, including a relative of Taliban leader Mullah Omar, in three separate battles, an Afghan army general said Monday.

Omar's brother-in-law, Mullah Amanullah, was killed along with 14 other insurgents in one of the battles in Siachave village, in southern Afghanistan's Uruzgan province, when troops stormed the area late Sunday after a tip-off from tribesmen, said army commander Gen. Rehmatullah Raufi.

Amanullah, whose body was recovered from the village, was the Taliban commander in Uruzgan province's Dihrawud district and responsible for numerous rebel attacks, Raufi said.

Coalition military spokesman Maj. Quentin Innis could not confirm if Amanullah had been killed.

