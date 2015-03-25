Clement Named Acting Solicitor General

The Justice Department on Monday named Paul Clement (search) acting solicitor general, filling the position left by Theodore Olson (search) who resigned last week to enter private practice.

Clement had served as Olson's deputy since 2001, representing the Bush administration in 18 arguments before the Supreme Court, including campaign finance and enemy combatant cases.

"No matter what the task, Paul has consistently done a remarkable job. I am pleased Paul has agreed to serve in this prestigious and demanding post," Attorney General John Ashcroft (search) said in a statement.

The timing of Olson's departure would give his replacement time to prepare for the Supreme Court's fall term in October.

Clement is also an adjunct professor of constitutional law at Georgetown University Law Center. Before joining the Justice Department, he was a partner in the Washington, D.C., office of King & Spalding. A native of Cedarburg, Wis., he is a graduate of Georgetown University and Harvard Law School.