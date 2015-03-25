Chuck Norris Endorses Mike Huckabee for President

Chuck Norris does not vote for president of the United States. He gives the voting machine a swift roundhouse kick and Mike Huckabee wins.

So the joke would read after the martial arts star announced his endorsement Sunday for the former Arkansas governor.

"Though (Rudy) Giuliani might be savvy enough to lead people, Fred Thompson wise enough to wade through the tides of politics, (John) McCain tough enough to fight terrorism, and (Mitt) Romney business-minded enough to grow our economy, I believe the only one who has all of the characteristics to lead America forward into the future is ex-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee," Chuck Norris wrote in a commentary posted on WorldNetDaily.com.

Norris listed Huckabee’s upbringing, family values and the fact that he’s an avid outdoorsman as reasons for backing.

