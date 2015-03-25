Christie Brinkley's Husband Apologizes

Christie Brinkley's estranged husband has been silent about recent reports that he had an affair with an 18-year-old employee while married to the supermodel. Now his reportedly desperate apology is receiving a very public airing.

"This is an aberration," Peter Cook, 47, said through a lawyer, according to a column by Cindy Adams published Tuesday in the New York Post. "I'm sorry. I'm contrite. I'm stupid. Foolish. No excuse."

Adams wrote that Cook's words were provided to her by his attorney, Norman Sheresky.

"I love my wife. ... For a lifetime I've tried to prove how much I love her," Cook said, according to the article.

Sheresky said Cook, the model's fourth husband, is hoping for a reconciliation with Brinkley, 52. He defended Cook as a "man who loves his wife and who lives his children."

The couple, who were married in 1996, have an 8-year-old daughter, Sailor. Cook adopted Brinkley's son, Jack, now 11, from her marriage to Richard Taubman.

Brinkley's publicist, Elliot Mintz, told The Associated Press early Tuesday that he didn't believe she would issue a response.

The couple's separation exploded in scandal earlier this month when Diana Bianchi, now 19, claimed Cook had seduced her shortly after hiring her to work at his architecture firm.

Her lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, described the relationship as consensual, but claimed Cook's role as employer and his gifts of a car, money and jewelry could possibly constitute sexual harassment.

According to the report, Sheresky said Cook would respect Brinkley's wishes, whatever the result.

"He hopes there's no divorce. IF she wants one, and he certainly hopes this doesn't happen, but IF -- it will not be nasty," Sheresky said, according to the Post. "She can have whatever she wants."

