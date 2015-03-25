Chris Tomlin Wins at Dove Awards

Chris Tomlin was the most honored artist Wednesday at the Gospel Music Association's Dove Awards, winning six trophies, including his second consecutive artist of the year award.

Besides the top award, Tomlin also won male vocalist for the second year and worship song of the year for "Holy is Lord," and was recognized for his involvement with the special event album of the year, "Passion: Everything Glorious."

Tomlin's current album, "See the Morning," won two more awards: pop/contemporary album and praise and worship album.

"I never felt like much of a singer. I just like to lead people in worship to God," Tomlin said.

Tomlin led all nominees with nine. The 34-year-old from Grand Saline, Texas, is the most often sung contemporary Christian artist in the country, according to the Christian Copyright Licensing International.

Aaron Shust was named best new artist, and he won song and songwriter awards for "My Savior, My God." He thanked his mother, who he said let him use the turkey baster as a microphone when he was 3 years old.

"Wow. There's so much that goes into the making of a song, the making of this song," said Shust, who was nominated for five awards. "There are so many people that come along. It's not just me."

Natalie Grant won female vocalist for the second consecutive year.

"In a world that seems to be moving further and further from the church, I am not ashamed of the word of Jesus Christ," said Grant, who co-hosted the show with former Backstreet Boy and contemporary Christian artist Brian Littrell and singer Donnie McClurkin.

Casting Crowns won group of the year.

"I'm very grateful to serve in the ministry I serve in. It's the same people I served with before any of this ever happened," Casting Crowns frontman Mark Hall said.

Earlier in the evening, Alan Jackson's gospel album "Precious Memories" won country album of the year. Jackson originally recorded the songs as a Christmas gift to his mother.

Ed Cash won producer of the year. Cash has worked with Tomlin, country singer Kathy Mattea and others.

"God has given me a platform and blessed me with a lot of success," Cash said.

Among the performers were Tomlin, TobyMac, Shust, MercyMe and Take 6.

The awards, held at the Grand Ole Opry House, will be televised in national syndication in May.