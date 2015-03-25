Cheney Slams Kerry, Edwards on Medical Malpractice

Vice President Dick Cheney (search) criticized the Democratic ticket on Monday, arguing that John Kerry (search) and John Edwards (search) have opposed changes to the medical malpractice insurance (search) system because they are too close to trial lawyers.

During a question-and-answer session with Bush-Cheney backers, the vice president said the administration is pushing to cap the amounts from large court judgments for what he called "non-economic suffering."

"Both Senators Edwards and Kerry have consistently voted against medical liability reform. They don't want to see reform of that system. I think it's because, frankly, they are too close to the plaintiff's attorneys that benefit from the system and the way it operates today," Cheney said.

Vice presidential candidate Edwards was a trial lawyer who made millions before his election to the Senate in 1998. During his unsuccessful bid for the party nomination, he raised at least $9 million from lawyers from January 2003 until he withdrew from the race in early March. Edwards took in about $22 million total.

Many of the lawyers who fueled Edwards' White House bid gave at least $7 million to Kerry after he secured the Democratic nomination, according to campaign finance reports last month. Of the roughly $74 million Kerry raised in March and April, close to $1 in every $10 came from attorneys.

Campaigning in North Carolina on Monday, Edwards answered Cheney, saying he was "dead wrong" about the Democratic candidates' position on how to keep the cost of medical malpractice payments down.

Describing the issue as a "basic values question," Edwards said, "Senator Kerry and I are going to stand with families and kids as we always have, as we believe it's important for the president and the vice president to do, instead of being on the side of insurance companies and big drug companies, which is unfortunately where they are."

Jennifer Palmieri, a Kerry campaign spokeswoman, disputed Cheney's claim that Kerry and Edwards have voted against medical liability reform.

"To say they oppose changes to medical malpractice, that's Cheney's interpretation, not fact," Palmieri said, noting that during the Democratic primaries Kerry and Edwards proposed putting the burden on lawyers to prove the merit of a case before bringing it to court.

Cheney said the administration wants to preserve the rights of people with legitimate grievances, but "the way the system works now, we get an awful lot of frivolous lawsuits filed. Lots of times they file simply in the hope that it'll never go to trial — that they'll be able to hoo-rah the insurance company into paying them a substantial chunk of money."

Repeating the audience member's question, Cheney confused Kerry with Edwards: "He mentioned that Senator Kerry was a trial attorney who'd been involved ... "

The questioner interrupted to correct Cheney.

"Edwards," Cheney said. "I get them confused."

The trip marked Cheney's sixth stop this year in the battleground state, which offers 11 electoral votes.

In 2000, Democrat Al Gore narrowly carried Boone County, but it was a central Missouri island surrounded by counties that went for Bush-Cheney, who won the state by about 3 percentage points.