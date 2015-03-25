Chauffeur Pleads Not Guilty in Murder of Connecticut Developer

The former chauffeur for a Connecticut real estate developer who was stabbed to death in 2006 has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

Forty-eight-year-old Carlos Trujillo of Bridgeport entered the plea Monday in Stamford Superior Court and waived his right to a probable cause hearing. He faces 60 years in prison if convicted.

The developer, Andrew Kissel, was found dead in his Greenwich mansion in April 2006, just days before he was to plead guilty in a multimillion-dollar fraud case.

Trujillo's cousin, Leonard Trujillo of Worcester, Mass., pleaded guilty in July to reduced charges of manslaughter and conspiracy in Kissel's death. He is expected to be sentenced to 20 years in prison after his cousin's trial, which could be held as early as January.