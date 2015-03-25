Celebs Turn Out for Rolls-Royce of Garage Sales

A huge open field in the Hamptons, New York's summertime playground for the rich and famous, was transformed into the Rolls-Royce of garage sales on Saturday as celebrities shopped for bargains and contributed to funds for ovarian cancer research.

Molly Sims, Joy Behar, Stephanie Seymour, Christy Turlington, Lorraine Bracco, Kelsey Grammer, Tommy Mottola and Thalia, Russell Simmons and Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss were some of the glitterati who turned up at Super Saturday 11, an event conceived by fashion designer Donna Karan that raises money for the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.

Fashions by Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Diane Von Furstenberg, Ralph Lauren, Ferragamo, Christian Dior and Prada were among the merchandise, marked down 50 to 80 percent below retail price.

FOX News caught up with a few of the bargain-hunting celebs, including Sims, who was surrounded by a bevy of friends and wearing a beautiful, multi-printed, up-to-the-minute long summer sundress.

Sims was excited about her purchases of lingerie, a Shoshanna bathing suit and a Marni skirt ... but what’s her most comfortable outfit?

"Cut-off jeans and a white T," Sims said.

While her long-running series "Las Vagas" just finished its final season, Sims has a lot to look forward to. She's starring in a new movie with Jim Carrey coming out in December entitled "Yes Man," and one in March called "Fired Up."

Bracco stopped by the Donna Karan booth, eyeing a gorgeous off-the-shoulder red dress. So who is "The Sopranos" star's favorite designer?

"Donna Karan, of course," she said.

Bracco, who just finished shooting a small indie film with Heather Graham and will be shooting another episode of "Lipstick Jungle" in September, said she comes out to shop but also likes to support the fund.

"She encourages women to get checked out every year, learn what the early symptoms are and not ignore them," Bracco said. "Ovarian cancer is very treatable if caught early."