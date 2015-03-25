Celebs Plan Telethons for Katrina Victims

BET (search) is the latest network to announce a telethon to benefit victims of Hurricane Katrina (search), airing as a two-part, four-hour broadcast Sept. 9.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. EDT, the network will present a special edition of "106 & Park: BET's Top 10 Live," followed by the telethon, which continues until 10 p.m.

Russell Simmons, Chris Rock, Wynton Marsalis and rappers Master P, Juvenile and David Banner are among those scheduled to appear.

Announced Thursday, the initiative is in partnership with the National Urban League and the American Red Cross.

Other previously announced efforts include:

• "A Concert for Hurricane Relief," airing on NBC, MSNBC and CNBC at 8 p.m. Friday. The hourlong special, hosted by "Today" show co-host Matt Lauer in New York, is scheduled to include performances by Marsalis, Harry Connick Jr. and Tim McGraw (search). Leonardo DiCaprio and other celebrities are expected to participate.

• Jerry Lewis' telethon for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, whose first four hours and concluding four hours will feature celebrity appeals for donations for hurricane victims. The annual Labor Day weekend broadcast begins at 9 p.m. Sunday and ends at 5:30 p.m. Monday (check local listings for stations).

• An aid effort by MTV Networks, starting with a Sept. 10 music special airing on MTV, VH1 and CMT. Scheduled performers include Green Day (search), Ludacris, Gretchen Wilson, Usher, Alicia Keys, John Mellencamp, the Dave Matthews Band, Rob Thomas and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington. The special also will be available on MTV2, mtvU and VH1 Classic, as well as broadband video networks MTV Overdrive and VSpot.