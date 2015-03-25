Celebrities, Family Members Among Thousands Listed as Madoff Victims

The names of several thousand clients who lost money investing with Bernard Madoff have been released in a court filing that reads like a Who's Who: former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax, actor Kevin Bacon and even Madoff's defense lawyer.

The names, including those of Madoff's relatives, numerous celebrities, dead people and charitable institutions, are listed on a 162-page document filed late Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.

Each page carries 84 single-spaced lines. Some investors are listed multiple times, presumably because they had multiple accounts.

The clients include prominent people and institutions that already have been publicly revealed, such as the Wilpon family, owner of the New York Mets. The amount each person or institution invested with Madoff isn't listed.

One client listed is Ira Sorkin, the attorney who is defending Madoff against charges he perpetrated the biggest financial fraud in history. Others include Madoff's wife, sons, brother and other relatives.

The list was compiled by AlixPartners LLP, a Dallas company hired as claims agent by the trustee overseeing the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC.

Prosecutors say Madoff has admitted he lost more than $50 billion belonging to investors. Defense lawyers say he has cooperated with authorities to help identify assets.

Madoff hasn't been indicted. He's being held under house arrest at his multimillion-dollar penthouse.

